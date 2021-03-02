“The reactions aside, for me personally it’s not acceptable that I wasn’t able to finish the innings,” Arihara said through his translator.
The 28-year-old right-hander from Japan signed a $6.2 million, two-year contract with the Rangers in December. He said he is still adjusting to the slicker MLB baseball.
“Yeah, I was definitely excited. It was a new experience for me, but I still wasn’t able to execute the way I wanted to,” he said. “So next time I hope that I’ll be able to have more fun.”
Andrew Vaughn hit a three-run homer in the first for the White Sox. That inning was stopped after Arihara issued a two-out walk to his sixth batter.
“He threw strikes, I felt like he made some quality pitches. ... He was all around the zone,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Overall, I thought he was fine. I thought he threw the ball pretty good.”
Rangers catcher Drew Butera said Ariaha established his fastball, with Abreu among some jam-shot hits, and threw an effective changeup.
__
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.