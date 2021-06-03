Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark during the fourth inning of the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona.
“Pretty sure that’s the same durag that Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets,” Brenly said.
Stroman, after learning of Brenly’s comments, tweeted after the game: “Onward and upward...through all adversity and racist undertones. The climb continues through all!”
Stroman, who is Black, also retweeted several responses, some in support, others with racist taunts.
Brenly issued an apology Wednesday and was not in the booth for Arizona’s game at Milwaukee on Thursday.
