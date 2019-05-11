Atlanta Braves (19-20, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-17, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 8-8 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .453, good for third in the National League. Christian Walker leads the club with a .568 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Braves are 9-10 on the road. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .305. The Braves won the last meeting 2-1. Dan Winkler earned his first victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Yoan Lopez registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs and has 28 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 5-for-14 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 25 RBIs and is batting .273. Freeman is 13-for-41 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Chad Sobotka: 10-day IL (abdomen), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Max Fried: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (thigh/groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

