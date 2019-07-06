Colorado Rockies (44-43, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-45, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (9-5, 3.85 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-6, 4.11 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Zack Greinke. Greinke pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Colorado.

The Diamondbacks are 17-29 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .357.

The Rockies have gone 20-19 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .336. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-0. Zack Greinke recorded his 10th victory and Christian Walker went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela took his sixth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and is batting .312. Walker is 7-for-29 with four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 105 hits and has 67 RBIs. David Dahl is 12-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.