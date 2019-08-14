From left, umpire Chris Conroy confers with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly and starting pitcher Robbie Ray as he waits to be pulled from the mound before the start of the bottom of the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Denver. Relief pitcher Matt Andriese took over on the mound for Ray. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

DENVER — Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray left in the third inning against the Colorado Rockies with spasms in his lower back.

Ray took the mound in the bottom of the third Wednesday before being visited by manager Torey Lovullo. After a brief meeting, Ray slowly walked toward the dugout with the team trainer. Ray struck out two, walked two and allowed one run over two innings. He threw 45 pitches.

The 27-year-old Ray was replaced by right-hander Matt Andriese.

Ray is 10-7 with a 3.99 ERA this season.

