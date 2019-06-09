Arizona Diamondbacks (33-32, third in the NL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-41, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (4-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Clayton Richard (0-1, 3.55 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona can secure a series sweep over Toronto with a win.

The Blue Jays are 12-21 in home games. The Toronto offense has compiled a .220 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Freddy Galvis leads the team with a mark of .246.

The Diamondbacks are 19-16 in road games. Arizona has hit 93 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 15, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .424. Randal Grichuk is 8-for-39 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 71 hits and has 49 RBIs. Christian Walker is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 60-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (hamstring), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

