Arizona Diamondbacks (54-54, third in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (67-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.87 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (7-6, 4.79 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona can secure a series sweep over New York with a win.

The Yankees are 38-18 in home games. New York has slugged .472, good for fourth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with a .520 slugging percentage, including 47 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 31-28 away from home. Arizona is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .316. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Taylor Clarke earned his fourth victory and Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. J.A. Happ took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits and is batting .235. Aaron Hicks is 7-for-37 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 132 hits and has 65 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 7-for-23 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .299 batting average, 8.48 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (right knee inflammation), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: day-to-day (core), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (groin), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

