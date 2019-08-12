Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-65, fifth in the NL West)

Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-12, 4.52 ERA) Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-3, 6.87 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Arizona match up to begin a three-game series.

The Colorado offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Diamondbacks have gone 20-31 against division opponents. Arizona is hitting a collective .258 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon leads the Rockies with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .597. Trevor Story is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 26 home runs and has 94 RBIs. Alex Avila is 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .286 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.