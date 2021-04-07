Devenski earned a save Sunday at San Diego, his first in nearly three years. The 30-year-old signed as a minor league free agent on Jan. 26.
Devenski has a 16-16 career mark with a 3.39 ERA in spanning 227 games that includes seven starts. He spent five seasons with Houston, but was limited to four games last season. He had a bone spur removed from his right elbow last September.
He is signed to a contract calling for a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.