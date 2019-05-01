New York Yankees (17-12, second in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-13, second in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (2-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-2, 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 6-7 in home games. Arizona leads the National League in hitting with a .264 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .317.

The Yankees are 9-5 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .310. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Greinke secured his fifth victory and Wilmer Flores went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. CC Sabathia took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 21 RBIs and is batting .250. Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-39 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 25 RBIs and is batting .275. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .278 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (hand), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (knee), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

