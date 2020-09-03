The Dodgers are 18-8 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 68 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the team with 11, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.
The Diamondbacks are 9-19 against division opponents. Arizona has slugged .372 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .481.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 19 extra base hits and is batting .296.
David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 23 RBIs and is batting .281.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Cody Bellinger: (lat strain), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
