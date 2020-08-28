The Diamondbacks are 8-15 against teams from the NL West. The Arizona pitching staff averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Zac Gallen leads them with a mark of 10.5.
The Giants are 9-11 in division play. San Francisco ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .252 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the club with an average of .340.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 extra base hits and is batting .310.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 35 hits and has 23 RBIs.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
