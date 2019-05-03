Arizona Diamondbacks (18-13, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (15-17, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Rockies: Tyler Anderson (1-2, 11.34 ERA, 2.16 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Colorado and Arizona will play on Friday at Coors Field.

The Rockies are 3-6 against teams from the NL West. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. David Dahl leads the team with an average of .333.

The Diamondbacks have gone 4-7 against division opponents. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .322 is fifteenth in the MLB. Jarrod Dyson leads the club with an OBP of .392. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with nine home runs and is batting .297. Trevor Story is 11-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 18 extra base hits and has 20 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 17-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .261 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.