Arozarena homers, McClanahan pitches Rays past White Sox 6-3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena homered, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Friday night.
Colin Poche struck out Luis Robert with the bases loaded in the ninth for his third save.
Arozarena’s sixth homer highlighted a four-run first inning against Chicago starter Davis Martin. Arozarena’s two-run shot to the opposite field came after a double by Yandy Diaz, a walk, Choi’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single by Harold Ramirez.
After Abreu’s homer off McClanahan got the White Sox back into the game at 4-2 in the sixth, Choi made it 6-2 with a two-out double off reliever Matt Foster in the seventh.
McClanahan (6-2) struck out eight in six innings, giving up two runs and six hits. In winning his last four starts, McClanahan has a 1.13 ERA. He has struck out 44 while walking just two over 32 innings.
In his second major league start as a late replacement for injured Vince Velasquez, Martin (0-2) gave up four runs on five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.
TRAINER’S ROOM
White Sox: Velasquez was placed on the 10-day IL after straining his left groin while shagging balls in the outfield Wednesday. ... RHP Kendall Graveman rejoined the team after missing the three-game Toronto series because as an unvaccinated player, he could not enter Canada. ... RHP Lance Lynn (knee surgery in April) pitched four shutout innings for Triple-A Charlotte.
Rays: RHP J.P. Feyereisen was placed on the 15-day IL while awaiting MRI results for a right shoulder impingement. ... INF Taylor Walls missed his second game since fouling a pitch off his right leg Wednesday. ... RHP Andrew Kittredge (lower back tightness) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab outing for Triple-A Durham.
UP NEXT
RHP Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 12.75 strikeouts per nine innings) will make his 11th start of the season for the White Sox on Saturday against RHP Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.47), who gave up five runs over three innings in a loss at Texas on Monday night.
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports