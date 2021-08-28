Rays: OF Jordan Luplow Luplow (left ankle strain) was reinstated from the IL. “It’s nice to have his bat against left-handed pitching,” Cash said. In a corresponding move, RHP Chris Mazza, ​​who pitched the last three innings for his first save on Friday night, was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Mazza gave up just one run in 6 1/3 innings over his three appearances.