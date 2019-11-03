Arrieta was the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner with the Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star team the following season and helped the Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908. He left as a free agent after the 2017 season and signed a deal with the Phillies that will wind up paying $75 million over three seasons.
Arrieta was 10-11 with a 3.96 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia in 2018.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD