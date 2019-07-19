Philadelphia Phillies (50-47, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (45-50, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-7, 4.54 ERA) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.16 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are set to begin a three-game series.

The Pirates are 22-21 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .344.

The Phillies have gone 20-26 away from home. Philadelphia’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 20 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 105 hits and is batting .293. Starling Marte is 8-for-39 with a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 61 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-38 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .276 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: day-to-day (groin), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.