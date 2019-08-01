San Francisco Giants (55-53, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-51, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (4-5, 4.99 ERA) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-8, 4.51 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to Citizens Bank Park to face the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are 32-24 in home games. Philadelphia has slugged .419 this season. Jay Bruce leads the team with a .546 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Giants have gone 30-25 away from home. San Francisco has hit 114 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads them with 13, averaging one every 31.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 49 extra base hits and is batting .257. Jean Segura has 14 hits and is batting .452 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Pillar leads the Giants with 39 extra base hits and has 57 RBIs. Pablo Sandoval is 11-for-31 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Alex Dickerson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

