BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Yankees on Monday.
The Yankees went 57-24 on their home field in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last year.
The Phillies went 36-45 on the road in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team last year and hit 215 total home runs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
