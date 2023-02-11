A's acquire OF Bleday from Marlins in trade for lefty Puk

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics acquired lefty-hitting outfielder JJ Bleday from Miami on Saturday, sending left-hander A.J. Puk to the Marlins.
Picked fourth overall in the 2019 draft, Bleday hit .228 with 20 homers and 52 RBIs in 85 games for Triple-A Jacksonville last year.
The 27-year-old Puk went 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and four saves in 62 relief outings last season. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and a shoulder operation two years later, costing him two seasons — one being the virus-shortened 60-game 2020 campaign.
The A’s drafted the 6-foot-7 in the first round in 2016 and he’s spent time as both a starter and reliever.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports