Athletics: INF/OF Chad Pinder was reinstated from the injured list after missing 35 games with a sprained left knee. Vimael Machín was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas but will remain with the team on the road trip as part of the taxi squad. ... LHP A.J. Puk was scheduled for another Triple-A rehab appearance on Friday for Las Vegas. He has missed 33 games with a strained left biceps. ... Manager Bob Melvin said LHP Jesús Luzardo is throwing up to 60 feet in his rehab from a fractured left hand. Luzardo has not advanced to bullpen work yet.