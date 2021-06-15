Melvin said he is grateful to Beane and general manager David Forst for handling the personnel matters so his job is to stay focused on the players and day-to-day game planning. In fact, Melvin’s conversations with Beane when it comes to contracts don’t even last five minutes since they’re always on the same page, with Melvin not even using an agent since joining the organization. Discussions about a new deal beyond 2022 will likely happen after this season, Beane said.