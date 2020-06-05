Late last month, the A’s placed their scouts and a significant number of other front office employees on furlough, suspended pay for minor leaguers and cut the salaries of other executives as part of a cost-cutting move in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I concluded I’d made a mistake,” Fisher told the Chronicle.
Minor leaguers will receive their $400 weekly stipends through what would have been the conclusion of their season.
Fisher, whose family founded the clothing retailer Gap Ltd., is worth more than $2 billion, Forbes estimated.
