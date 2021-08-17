As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart while holding a towel to his face. A’s center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt was driven by him.
The team said Bassitt was “conscious and aware,” and was taken to a hospital.
The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.
Burch Smith replaced Bassitt on the mound.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports