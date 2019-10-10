A third-round draft pick by Oakland in 2016 out of Wright State, Murphy played in 20 big league games this September and batted .245 with four home runs and eight RBIs. He only appeared in 41 minor league games between Triple-A Las Vegas and two affiliates in the Arizona Rookie League because of a strained left knee that twice landed him on the injured list.
