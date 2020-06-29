“Super excited to be an Oakland A! Officially signed!” Soderstrom wrote on Twitter.
Emanuels went 3-1 with a 0.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts in four starts over 22 2/3 innings this year for the University of Washington.
The A’s also added three non-drafted free agents: right-hander Garrett Acton out of Illinois, catcher Cooper Uhl from Loyola Marymount and outfielder D.J. Lee of the University of Richmond.
