Manager AJ Hinch on Friday called it a “pretty easy layout,” with all three aces pitching on regular rest.

Greinke allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings of his ALDS Game 3 start against Tampa, a night before Game 1 winner Verlander pitched on short rest and lost Game 4. Cole struck out 10 in the decisive Game 5 on Thursday night after 15 strikeouts to also win Game 2.

Hinch said the Game 4 starter against the Yankees will be determined by the status of the series.

The Yankees were expected to announce their pitching plans later Friday.

