Houston Astros (42-20, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-39, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (4-6, 4.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will sweep the series over Seattle with a win.

The Mariners are 13-19 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with a mark of .372.

The Astros are 20-12 on the road. Houston has hit 100 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 29 extra base hits and is batting .226. Edwin Encarnacion is 7-for-31 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Bregman leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Robinson Chirinos is 6-for-27 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .219 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Astros: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Gerson Bautista: 60-day IL (pectoral), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.