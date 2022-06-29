Astros' Álvarez, Peña hurt in collision chasing Mets popup

NEW YORK — Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets while running down a popup.
Both fell to the field and needed assistance. Álvarez was removed on a cart, sitting up, and Peña walked back to the dugout.
Chas McCormick replaced Álvarez, and Mauricio Dubón took over for Peña, who initially wanted to remain in the game.
Play resumed after a delay of about eight minutes.
