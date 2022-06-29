Astros' Álvarez, Peña hurt in collision chasing Mets popup

NEW YORK — Houston left fielder Yordan Álvarez and shortstop Jeremy Peña were hurt when they collided in the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game against the New York Mets while running down a popup.

With Peña shifted to the right side and the game scoreless, Dominic Smith popped the ball into short left. Both called for the ball and as Peña caught the pop, each hit the other in the face with his glove.