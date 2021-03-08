He’ll join an Astros rotation that entered this year without ace Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and lost Framber Valdez indefinitely to a broken finger this spring.
The 30-year-old Odorizzi spent the last three seasons with the Twins and has also pitched for Tampa Bay and Kansas City during his nine-year career. He is 62-56 with a 3.92 ERA in 195 appearances (192 starts).
He’s won at least 10 games four times and has four seasons with at least 30 starts.
Houston placed reliever Pedro Báez on the injured list to make roster room for Odorizzi.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.