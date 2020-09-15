He was soon helped to his feet and put his arms around two people as he was helped off the field without putting any weight on his left leg.
Jack Mayfield came in to finish the at-bat and struck out.
The Astros beat the Rangers 4-1 to move to two games ahead of Seattle for second place in the AL West, with the top two teams ensured a spot in the postseason.
