He entered with a tie score in Game 3 of the Division Series against Oakland and allowed a pair of sacrifice flies in a 9-7 loss.
Raley pitched for the Chicago Cubs in 2012-13, spent a season in Minnesota’s minor league system, then pitched for Lotte in South Korea for five seasons before signing with the Reds.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.