Houston Astros (42-21, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (26-39, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.27 ERA, .74 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Seattle and Houston will play on Thursday at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are 14-19 against AL West teams. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .320 is third in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with an OBP of .374.

The Astros are 20-13 on the road. Houston has slugged .477, good for second in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a .555 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 17 home runs. The Mariners won the last meeting 14-1. Mike Leake earned his fifth victory and Edwin Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Brad Peacock took his third loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 64 hits and is batting .266. Encarnacion is 8-for-32 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Bregman leads the Astros with 17 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Yuli Gurriel is 9-for-37 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros: 7-3, .237 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Braden Bishop: day-to-day (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.