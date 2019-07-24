Oakland Athletics (58-44, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (65-38, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-4, 3.96 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (12-4, 2.99 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Wade Miley. Miley threw eight innings, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Astros are 34-12 against AL West teams. Houston ranks third in the league in hitting with a .271 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .330.

The Athletics are 25-23 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.03, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 3.45. The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Yusmeiro Petit earned his third victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Oakland. Collin McHugh registered his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .525. George Springer is 8-for-34 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 52 extra base hits and is batting .277. Khris Davis is 6-for-39 with a double and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Astros Injuries: Ryan Pressly: day-to-day (knee), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh James: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.