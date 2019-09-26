The Mariners have been no-hit twice this season, including once already by the Astros. No team has ever been no-hit three times in a season.

Greinke struck out five straight, including the side in the fifth inning, and has recorded eight groundball outs. Seattle has pushed the ball into the outfield just twice.

Greinke is looking for his eighth win since joining Houston after being traded by Arizona minutes before the trade deadline on July 31. He’s going for his fourth straight win and is 17-5 combined.

The right-hander recorded his 200th career victory on Aug. 18 at Oakland. His best outing entering Wednesday was a one-hitter against the Mariners in 2009.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.