The Astros are 16-16 against the rest of their division. Houston is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with 37 total runs batted in.
The Rangers are 12-19 against the rest of their division. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .285, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .355.
TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 10 home runs and is slugging .487.
Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 23 RBIs and is batting .188.
INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).
Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
