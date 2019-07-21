Texas Rangers (50-48, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (63-37, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (12-5, 3.87 ERA) Astros: Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, 2.00 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jose Urquidy. Urquidy went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with nine strikeouts against Texas.

The Astros are 32-11 against AL West opponents. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .345 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .399.

The Rangers are 22-26 against AL West Division teams. Texas’s lineup has 140 home runs this season, Joey Gallo leads the club with 22 homers. The Astros won the last meeting 6-1. Jose Urquidy secured his first victory and Yuli Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Ariel Jurado registered his sixth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 26 home runs and is slugging .542. Gurriel is 15-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 41 extra base hits and is batting .284. Danny Santana is 17-for-36 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .282 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 6.82 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 60-day IL (rib).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Jesse Biddle: 10-day IL (shoulder).

