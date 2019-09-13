Houston Astros (95-53, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-92, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (16-5, 2.73 ERA) Royals: Danny Duffy (6-6, 4.71 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Royals are 29-44 in home games. Kansas City has slugged .401 this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with a .555 slugging percentage, including 72 extra-base hits and 44 home runs.

The Astros are 39-33 in road games. Houston has hit 255 home runs this season, fourth in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with 35, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 44 home runs and is batting .255. Hunter Dozier is 16-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Bregman leads the Astros with 103 RBIs and is batting .294. Yordan Alvarez is 11-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .294 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (leg), Carlos Correa: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.