The Astros are 60-21 on their home turf. Houston has a team batting average of .235 this postseason, Jose Altuve has lead them with an average of .353, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

The Nationals are 43-38 on the road. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .382 this postseason, Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .536, including seven extra base hits and 12 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 80 extra base hits and is batting .296.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 81 extra base hits and is batting .319.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (trap/neck), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

