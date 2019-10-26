The Nationals are 50-31 on their home turf. Washington has a team batting average of .255 this postseason, Anthony Rendon has lead them with an average of .311, including seven extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros have gone 47-34 away from home. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .297 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with an OBP of .413, including 11 extra base hits and eight RBIs.

AD

AD

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon lead the Nationals with 126 RBIs and a batting average of .319.

Alex Bregman lead the Astros with 41 home runs home runs and a .592 slugging percentage.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Kurt Suzuki: (arm).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD