Astros lose 5-2 to Diamondbacks as Walker gets key hit

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros lost out on an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the AL when Christian Walker capped Arizona’s three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, sending the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory Wednesday night.
Carson Kelly started the Arizona 10th on second and advanced when Geraldo Perdomo led off with a bunt single against Will Smith (0-3). Kelly then scored when Daulton Varsho bounced to second for a fielder’s choice.
With two out and runners on second and third, Walker made it 5-2 with a liner to left that drove in Varsho and Jake McCarthy.
Arizona ace Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-run ball. He struck out six and walked one.
Gallen has surrendered three or fewer runs in 14 straight starts.
Reyes Moronta (2-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to earn the win. Mark Melancon pitched the 10th for his 18th save.