Houston manager Dusty Baker and trainers talked to Odorizzi for a couple of minutes before he was taken out of the game. Kent Emanuel relieved and made his major league debut after seven years in the minors.
Odorizzi got a late start to the season after not signing with the Astros until March 8. His deal guarantees him $20.25 million over two years or $23.5 million over three seasons if a player option is exercised for 2023.
Odorizzi entered the game 0-2 with a 10.57 ERA in two starts this season.
An All-Star in 2019 with Minnesota, Odorizzi was looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020 season when he pitched just 13 2/3 innings.
