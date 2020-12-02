The 30-year-old Díaz also excelled in the postseason, hitting .353 after batting .241 in the regular season.
McCullers, 27, went 3-3 with a 3.93 ERA after missing the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Acquired last January from Tampa Bay, Pruitt, 31, missed this season because of an injured right elbow. He had surgery in September and is expected to be able to pitch early next season.
