Astros: 3B Alex Bregman was out of the lineup on Monday. Manager Dusty Baker said the plan was for Bregman to play three games and then take a day off after he returned from the injured list last week due to a quad injury. He expected Bregman back in the lineup on Tuesday. ... Baker said C Jason Castro was getting a second opinion on his surgically repaired knee. Castro was placed on the injured list on Sunday, but had not played since last Tuesday.