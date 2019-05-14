Houston Astros (27-15, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (3-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (3-1, 10.80 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Tigers are 9-9 on their home turf. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.71. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.42 ERA.

The Astros are 11-11 in road games. Houston has hit 79 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads the club with 15 homers. The Astros won the last meeting 8-1. Brad Peacock notched his fourth victory and Jake Marisnick went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Matthew Boyd took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 18 extra base hits and is batting .270. Brandon Dixon is 7-for-23 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Springer leads the Astros with 24 extra base hits and is batting .323. Alex Bregman is 12-for-38 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .210 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Astros: 9-1, .325 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 48 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

