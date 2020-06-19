Correa hit .245 in 14 games as a senior for Lamar University this year before the season was shortened by the virus. In 2019, he led the school with a .332 batting average, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Correa played all over the infield for Lamar. The Astros announced his signing on Friday and listed him as a second baseman.
The Astros lost their first- and second-round picks this year as part of the penalty issued by Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scandal.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.