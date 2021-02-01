His best year came with Tampa Bay in 2017 when he was named the team’s MVP after setting career highs in homers (30), RBIs (78), walks (84) and steals (16).
As a rookie in 2014 with the Nationals, Souza made a spectacular diving catch with two outs in the ninth inning to help Jordan Zimmermann complete a no-hitter in a 1-0 win over the Marlins.
