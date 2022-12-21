Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year deal

HOUSTON — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury.

The 2023 season will be Brantley’s fifth with the Astros. Last season he hit .288 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games before going on the injured list with a right shoulder injury that eventually required surgery.