Astros sign veteran OF Brantley to 1-year deal

HOUSTON — Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Houston Astros after missing more than half of last season with a shoulder injury.
In four seasons in Houston, he was named to two All-Star Games and hit .306 in 379 games. Brantley missed the postseason last season, when the Astros won the World Series, but has hit .327 in 47 career playoff games with them.
Brantley spent his first 10 major league seasons with Cleveland, where he was named to three All-Star Games and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2014.
