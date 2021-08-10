Rockies: OF Raimel Tapia was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a right big toe strain. Colorado selected the contract of 3B Taylor Motter from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Tapia’s spot on the roster. … 2B Brendan Rogers was out of the lineup for a second straight game after suffering a bruised right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday. Manager Bud Black said he was a little sore, but improving, and could be ready to return as soon as Wednesday.