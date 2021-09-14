Manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi was getting an MRI Tuesday,
Odorizzi was hurt in the second inning of the series opener on Monday night. After taking the toss from first baseman Yuli Gurriel while running to the bag, Odorizzi shortened his steps to touch the base and get out Nick Solak.
The pitcher’s expression immediately after the play showed that something didn’t feel right. Odorizzi was also clearly bothered when he went back to the mound and stood there momentarily before calling out the athletic trainer. He grimaced when throwing a warm-up pitch and then immediately exited the game.
